President Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter

Stephen King has been blocked by President Donald Trump from reading the president’s tweets, the writer reported on Twitter morning.

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Stephen King is no fan of the president. In April we compiled several insults King lobbed at Trump during the first three months of his presidency.

Lots of prominent Twitter users have reported being blocked by the President on Twitter, from Saturday Night Live cast member Ana Gasteyer to the left-leaning veteran’s rights group VoteVets.

Some, including the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, have questioned the constitutionality of blocking access to tweets considered official communications from the President of the United States.