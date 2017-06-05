Mainers on social media are reporting a bad year for ticks

On April 7, BDN’s Aislinn Sarnacki reported that we should get ready for a “bad tick, mosquito season.” Even worse, medicating Lyme disease is getting more and more difficult, as Sarah Cottrell wrote in a blog post. Even worse than that? There’s a deadly new disease related to ticks being reported in Maine.

I personally believe any season that I have the possibility of having a tick on me is a bad season. Judging from a number of tweets, I don’t think I’m the only one.

And no, the Maine CDC can’t stop them.

You think you have it bad? Be glad you’re not a dog.