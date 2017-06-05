Mainers on social media are reporting a bad year for ticks

On April 7, BDN’s Aislinn Sarnacki reported that we should get ready for a “bad tick, mosquito season.” Even worse, medicating Lyme disease is getting more and more difficult, as Sarah Cottrell wrote in a blog post. Even worse than that? There’s a deadly new disease related to ticks being reported in Maine.
I personally believe any season that I have the possibility of having a tick on me is a bad season. Judging from a number of tweets, I don’t think I’m the only one.
Ticks, Ticks on us and the boys. What a pain. We have lived on this farm for 40 years and last year was the first for ticks.
— Maine-ly Apples (@mainelyapples) May 6, 2017
@BradPaisley 's song "Ticks" used to be funny…not anymore #ticksinmaine #gross #checkingforticksisnotsexy #maine
— Lauren Gray (@graygoosegaggle) May 13, 2017
Why do the bees gotta be endangered? Why can't it be ticks
— ger (@GericaMorgan) May 10, 2017
spend 10 non-urban minutes outdoors in Maine, get a tick. I'm blaming Putin.
— Krisy Z (@JustKrisyZ) May 7, 2017
Oh fantastic, looks like there's a new tick-borne virus that's been reported in Maine.
— Kara Leavitt (@karalea16) April 28, 2017
In these divided times I think I've found one thing we can all agree on…Ticks in Maine are out of control.
— Aaron Jackson (@AaronRJackson) May 24, 2017
And no, the Maine CDC can’t stop them.
Unfortunately, we can't do anything about ticks themselves. Maine CDC puts its efforts into prevention & education.
— Maine CDC (@MEPublicHealth) June 2, 2017
You think you have it bad? Be glad you’re not a dog.
Make that 18 off of Stella
Picked a dog tick off Lizzie today, otherwise known as Maine's official start to spring. Gross!
— Meg North (@meg_north) April 26, 2017
Gross, indeed. Luckily, we have some tips and tricks to keep ticks away.