WalletHub says that Maine is the 11th ‘most fun’ state in America

For anyone who thinks Maine is boring, boy, do we have news for you. WalletHub has spoken, and Maine is more fun than you think. It’s more fun on the national scale than anyone thought possible.

Maine was determined to be the 11th most fun state in the U.S.

Yes, you read that right.

That’s only one place behind Hawaii and 15 places above Massachusetts.

Maine ranked 16th in “Entertainment and Recreation” and 8th in “Nightlife.” We are, without a doubt, propped up by our amount of craft breweries and restaurants. Here’s a few of our key stats:

2 nd – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 8 th – Movie Theaters per Capita

– Movie Theaters per Capita 5 th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita

– Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita 7 th – Amusement Parks per Capita

– Amusement Parks per Capita 4 th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita

– Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita 21 st – Fitness Centers per Capita

– Fitness Centers per Capita 16 th – Access to National Parks

– Access to National Parks 28 th – Casinos per Capita

– Casinos per Capita 1st – Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments

The methodology is largely per capita based, which helps less populated states rise the rankings. North Dakota and South Dakota are both in the top four, but I’m sure we have more fun than them. Probably all the gravel pits.

States are given points for a host of recreational activities and locations, such as theaters, national parks and marinas. Also, cost of beer, wine and movies is weighted in the formula.

Mississippi is the least fun state in the U.S., but what really matters is that we are the most fun state in New England. A few more notable states we beat are Florida (13), California (15) and New Jersey (42).

Here’s a few people that are wrong:

Maine is so boring — nikayla (@nikaylaannxx98) March 25, 2017

@___aaidni I've lived in maine my whole life. It's boring af — justin (@sarahtonin13) April 12, 2017

Maine is really boring — ماني (@ItsMannyO) April 7, 2017

We’ll accept all apologies on behalf of the state.