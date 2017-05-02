L.L. Bean is so popular in Japan they’re getting their own bootmobile

One of the things Mainers love the most about L.L. Bean is the Bootmobile. There’s something special about seeing Maine’s unofficial footwear as a car and it still surprises me when I see it on the highway.

Basking in that new leather smell

But, now the Bootmobile isn’t confined to North America, after making a trip across the Pacific Ocean. If you happen to be reading from Japan, you might just see the the third Bootmobile there soon.

According to an L.L. Bean Facebook post, Maine’s foremost outfitter has 25 stores in the Land of the Rising Sun. An American driver handed over a ceremonial key, styled like a Bean Boot, in late April.

For a schedule, turn on a Japanese to English translator and head to L.L. Bean Japan’s website.

Not everyone loves the idea of a Bootmobile. One Facebook commenter called it “tasteless.” L.L. Bean responded and other commenters defended the vehicle.

I think he might need to lighten up a little bit. What do you think of the Bootmobile?