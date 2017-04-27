Maine high school named among top 10 in STEM high schools, top 20 overall

After contentiously being left out of the 2015 rankings and outside of the top ten in two categories in 2016, Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM) came roaring back in this year’s U.S. News and World Report Best High School Rankings.

The Limestone school was named the 10th-best STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) school in the country, and 19th best high school overall. It was also named the sixth-best magnet school.

MSSM boasts a 100 percent college readiness index, according to the rankings. All MSSM students participate in Advanced Placement courses, with 98 percent passing. It also has a mathematics proficiency of 92 percent.

The second-best high school in Maine is Falmouth High School, which also received a gold medal from U.S. News. The top five is rounded out by Wells High School, Greely High School and Freeport High School. A comprehensive ranking of Maine’s high schools is available here.

What better to do in Limestone than linear algebra?