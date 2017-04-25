Pittsburgh hates The Chainsmokers ‘forever’ after a mistake Bangorians can relate to

1 easy way to make Pittsburgh hate the Chainsmokers, forever. pic.twitter.com/WMxFejBc2l — Ashley (@shDell18) April 23, 2017

The Chainsmokers have had a lot of negative press in the past few weeks. With their latest gaff, I don’t think that’s going to change soon.

During their show in Pittsburgh, they showed a set of lights that read “Thank You Pittsburg.” So close, guys.

It’s possible they were confused and thought they were in the bustling metropolis that is Pittsburg, New Hampshire. This wouldn’t fly in Newburgh, Maine, but they would have been right in Phippsburg.

According to MTV News, the duo said someone in the production team is responsible for the error. They also poked fun at the mistake on Twitter.

Well at least we got another chance this week in Clevlande https://t.co/YDUPkwUifc — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 24, 2017

The show in Pittsburgh was sold out, so I don’t think the mistake will cost them that much. Any press is good press, right?

Bangor is no stranger to performers mangling the city’s name. Bangor might not be very hard to spell, but some people have some trouble saying it.