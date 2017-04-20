Here are some of the insults Stephen King has aimed at President Trump since the inauguration

It’s been well publicized that Maine’s most famous citizen has a deep disdain for our president. When he’s not tweeting about Molly, The Thing of Evil, or dragging James Patterson, it’s usually a profound political statement.

Here are a few tweets that he has aimed at the White House in that last couple of months. (Some include some profanity.)

There was his reaction to Trump’s recent defense of Bill O’Reilly:

Trump supported O'Reilly because both are members of the odious boys' club where members feel they can abuse & humiliate women at will. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 19, 2017

And King’s contribution to the tax day protests against Trump:

Come on, chickenshit, if you're man enough to drop a mega-bomb on Afghanistan, you should be man enough to release your tax returns. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 15, 2017

King has had some things to say about Trump’s relationship with the media.

That press conference Trump gave? A lot of whining. The press, Obama, Hillary, just wah-wah-wah. He's a great big baby with orange hair. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 17, 2017

Trump voters who thought they were getting a macho man got an excuse-maker instead. "Poor me, the press is so mean." Get over it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 17, 2017

Fake news: Facts casting Donald Trump or his administration in a bad light. Real news: Anything in Breitbart, Drudge, Paul Harvey. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 25, 2017

Trump's view of fake news explained: "If it runs counter to what I believe or say, it's fake. The facts are irrelevant." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2017

He’s taken to calling the president “Forrest Trump” lately.

With President Forrest Trump, every day is like a rancid box of chocolates. You never know what kind of shit you're going to get next. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 11, 2017

The world was a relatively stable place when Obama left office, but look at us now. Macho posturing by President Forrest Trump. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 14, 2017

Also, “Trumpty Dumpty”

Trumpty-Dumpty promised a wall. Trumpty-Dumpty had a great fall. Mexican woman & Mexican men wouldn't put Trumpty together again. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 27, 2017

And a thief.

Reading over "Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves" and thinking of the Trump administration. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 3, 2017

King compared him to a hooligan:

Imagine a hooligan pouring sugar into the gas tank of an expensive and well-maintained car. Trump is that hooligan. America is that car. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 29, 2017

Yeah, he’s definitely not a fan.

For a business guy, Trump is amazingly credulous. The last thing to go into his ear is the first thing that comes out of his mouth. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 7, 2017

Welcome to the age of plunder, bluster, and empty rhetoric. In other words, to the Age of Dumb. If you voted for him, you're responsible. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2017

Then there was the three-part short story after Trump alleged that President Obama had ordered his phones tapped.

Obama tapped Trump's phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Not only did Obama tap Trump's phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He's in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

He apparently doesn’t think highly of the president’s intelligence, either.

All politics aside, the Trump administration reminds me of that Tom Arnould movie, THE STUPIDS. Really, you guys, this is embarrassing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 3, 2017

Trump's tweets are both malevolent and excruciatingly dumb. He comes off sounding lie a pro wrestling bad guy from 1965. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 4, 2017

Trump's your basic hot mess, isn't he? I mean, this guy can't find his own ass with both hands and a flashlight. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 15, 2017

It’s worth mentioning that President Trump has never been the target of a Trump Tweet, but Trump once tweeted a Stephen King quote.