WalletHub study names Maine one of top 10 eco-friendliest states in the U.S.

Usually when we write about a WalletHub study, it’s because Maine is a middle of the pack in a ranking of the 50 states. But, this time, we’re in the top ten and it feels great. This time, WalletHub looked at the “greenest” states.

It’s no surprise that America’s most forested state should be eco-friendly, but how high up did Maine climb?

According to a WalletHub press release, analysts judged “the 50 states in terms of 20 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and the environmental impact of residents’ daily habits. The data set ranges from total municipal solid waste per capita to energy-efficiency score to carbon-dioxide emissions per capita.”

Maine comes in sixth, with Vermont and Massachusetts (ugh) occupying the top spots. Maine’s high rating is attributed to these seven key metrics.