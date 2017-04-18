Love songs reimagined as Stephen King novels might change your view of Bonnie Tyler

On April 9, graphic designer Butcher Billy posted images to Behance showing a number of classic love songs mocked into Stephen King-style book and VHS covers.
Butcher Billy wrote of the project:
This series imagines an alternate universe in which some of the most hopeless, desperate and tragic heartbreak songs of the 70’s and 80’s were actually novels written by Stephen King. The concept is to look at the dark side of love through the lenses of pop culture, bringing twisted aspects of his classic stories to play with the original meanings of the songs – that can be completely subverted or strangely emphasized, while paying tribute to the vintage design of the original book covers.
Butcher Billy has produced some art that we can all get behind here in Maine. Here are a few of my favorites.
For a full set of images, visit Butcher Billy’s post.