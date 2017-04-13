How many things can you add to a grilled cheese before it becomes a panini?

Yesterday was “Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day 2017.” After we brought you April 11’s fake holiday, National Pet Day, we would not miss the chance to talk about cheese and bread.

The grilled cheese is part of every American’s childhood. I vividly remember a Kraft single bubbling out of the edges of white bread, slowly changing to cheddar cheese and 12-grain bread as I aged.

Due to the occasion, Mental Floss listed the best grilled cheese in every state. This raised two questions for me: “Who, under the age of 10, orders a grilled cheese from a restaurant?” and “where is Maine’s best grilled cheese?”

Wonder no longer, because The Great Lost Bear in Portland is the spot for a grilled cheese in Maine. Mental Floss’ Suzanne Raga writes:

“The impressive selection of craft beers at this bar and grill may attract some first-timers, but the grilled cheese turns them into loyal customers. The Almighty Cheesus Burger, sans bun, consists of a half pound of char-grilled Angus beef served between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes add some much needed crunch.”

This entry sparked a debate in the office: “When does a grilled cheese stop being a grilled cheese?” The Great Lost Bear’s Almighty Cheesus Burger sounds delicious, but more like a cheeseburger than a grilled cheese.

So, I looked at another entry, awarding Massachusetts’ New World Tavern, Raga writes:

This gastropub will open up your taste buds to a whole new world. Sip one of their hundreds of craft beers while you wait for your New World Grilled Cheese, an upscale Gouda and Gruyere combination with apple onion spread and quince paste on brioche with a side of honey truffle dipping sauce.

Now that sounds like a grilled cheese to me. I posed the question on my Twitter and the poll is heating up.

I have a serious question: How many things can you put in a grilled cheese before it stops being a grilled cheese? — Samuel Shepherd (@SamuelRShepherd) April 13, 2017

Feel free to use the poll to make your opinion known, or tell us your favorite grilled cheese recipe!