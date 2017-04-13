You’d have to sell a lot of hot dogs to break even on this $1.3M coastal snack shack

Have you ever wanted to run a snack shack on the beach? If you have a passion for quick cuisine and some extra money burning a hole in your wallet, we found a listing for you!

Located on Footbridge Beach in Ogunquit, this property on Ocean Street will run you $1.3 million. That’s not a bad deal when you take into account the two picnic tables that are included.

Estately’s listing reads:

First time offering of this one-of-a-kind property mere steps to sandy Footbridge Beach. This incredible 2 acre waterfront parcel borders the Ogunquit River and could be the perfect site to build a stunning Coastal Maine seaside residence or maintain the current on-site business. Experience ocean breezes and scenic views of the surrounding dunes, river, wildlife and the ocean beyond. Truly a remarkable opportunity!

Two beachfront acres in Ogunquit would be tough to pass up if you can afford it, but this fixer-upper seems a little out of most price ranges.

Perhaps hot dogs aren’t the best food to sell here. Flo’s Hots Dogs, just down the road in York, was recently recognized as the best frank in Maine.

For more detailed look at the property, check out Estately’s listing.