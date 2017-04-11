Study shows that Mainers are fairly stressed

A recent study from Wallet Hub, our favorite personal finance website, detailed each state’s level of stress based on a number of factors.

The study found that Minnesota is the most stressed state and Alabama is the least stressed.

Maine is in the middle of the pack at 27. While we have the second-lowest crime rate, we are held back by our second-lowest amount of psychologists per capita and second-lowest job security.

The methodology of the study aggregates a score based on work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health and safety. These four categories are made up of 33 different factors.

WalletHub’s Richie Bernardo wrote that stress was at its lowest point in a decade, but was on the rise in 2017. Bernardo wrote:

During the 10-year period when stress was declining, Americans commonly identified “money, work and the economy” as their biggest sources of worry. Today, however, Americans also report increased anxiety over the election outcome, current political climate, uncertainty of our nation’s future and fear of violence.

It’s a beautiful day in Maine today, go outside and release that stress!