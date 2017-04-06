Limber up for mud season with “Yoga for Yankees”

Have you felt left out of the yoga trend? Do you prefer flannel and denim to spandex? If so, then New England comedian Fred Marple has a DVD for you.

While this video has been around since 2011, the Facebook page for Marple’s book “Frost Heaves, NH” posted it page last week, where it amassed over 4 million views.

Viewers and participants enjoyed such poses as “shoveling snow followed by aching back” and “dickering over the price of wood.” My personal favorite is “too long winter.”

If you enjoyed this video and want to see more of Fred Marple, his only upcoming show is on May 13 at the Franklin Opera House in Franklin, New Hampshire. It might be an inappropriate location for a yoga class, so I wouldn’t expect that.