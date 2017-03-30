L.L. Bean joins forces with Portland-based advertisers VIA Agency

Maine-based retailer L.L. Bean cut ties with advertising agency Erwin Penland of South Carolina and announced in a news release Wednesday that The VIA Agency of Maine would be their advertising.

VIA was selected after a rigorous review process, according to L.L. Bean.

“We need a partner who not only possesses creative and strategic talent but one who intimately understands what the L.L.Bean brand stands for. VIA meets that high standard,” Chris McDonough, senior vice president and chief brand officer at L.L.Bean, said in the release.

The two companies, separated by a short drive down Interstate 295, have been working on a comprehensive branding project for the past year, according to the release.

The first campaign between the two brands will release by the end of this summer.

“Few brands have such a rich history, and the opportunity to build on their incredible foundation is as humbling as it is exciting,” Leeann Leahy, CEO of VIA, said in the release. “We’re proud to have a part in defining the next chapter of the L.L.Bean legacy.”

