Maine isn’t very noisy, according to this map

The U.S. Department of Transportation published a map that shows how noisy your neighborhood is. The map depicts noise from airports and roads in a color spectrum from yellow (low) to blue (high).

It’s no surprise that some of the noisiest areas are around the biggest metropolitan areas in the country.

Maine isn’t very noisy. Most of the pockets of noise come in Portland, Bangor and along Interstate 95.

The rest of New England, namely Boston, is a lot more noisy. Just one more thing we do better than Massachusetts.

Some of the quieter areas in the country unsurprisingly are in Wyoming and Idaho.