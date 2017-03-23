Forbes demands we ‘stop ignoring’ this hidden gem in Maine

In a post published on March 22 , Forbes’ Kayla Brizo says people who live in the northeast (hey, that’s us!) might have a new spot to go on vacation other than “Boston, Philly, D.C., [or] Toronto.”

It’s Portland! Apparently this city, located between Falmouth and South Portland, is a beautiful place to eat lobster, look at lighthouses and drink beer.

But, what is there to do in Portland? Well of course, you get some lobster! You could’ve stopped in Kittery, or maybe Wells. But, come all the way up to Portland to get one from a nameless food truck.

Maybe you could go to one of the countless amazing Portland restaurants not mentioned in the Forbes article.

While you’re in Portland, visit one of the many Maine lighthouses that aren’t in Portland. (Really, there are no lighthouses in Portland, they’re all in South Portland or Cape Elizabeth.)

You could even go to L.L. Bean! If you’ve never heard of the national outdoor supply and clothing store, their flagship location is in Freeport! Who knew?

I’ll turn down the sarcasm for a second, because Brizo did mention Portland’s bustling brewing scene. Portland has the most craft breweries of any city in the United States per capita.

So, if any of you get a chance to check out this hidden gem, let us know how it goes!

You can find more travel information about Portland, supposedly Maine’s biggest city, at their tourism website.