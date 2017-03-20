Celebrate spring with Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen

Although it may not exactly look like it, spring has sprung in Maine. According to the calendar, anyway. To help celebrate, Dairy Queen is doing a one day only ice cream giveaway! You can go to any Dairy Queen (call first, just to double check, though) and order a small vanilla cone and pay NOTHING.

Monday, March 20th is #FreeConeDay, which is the third annual charity fundraising event held by Dairy Queen across the country to all “non-mall” locations, although we did call the Bangor Mall location and they are participating.

A spokesman for DQ told the Today Show that the annual event is intended to raise money to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Funds raised in a network will remain in that network’s communities, which means that if you donate in Maine then your funds go directly to Maine chapters of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Obviously, it’s not required, but all fans are encouraged to,” said the spokesman, adding that “We wanted a day to celebrate with our fans, and what better time of year than the first day of spring?” We couldn’t agree more.

Customers can expect one cone per person. We called a few local DQ’s in Bangor, Belfast, and Brewer and learned that they are giving away one small vanilla cone per customer for today only. According to the Today Show, DQ’s #FreeConeDay raised more than $200,000 last year and, more impressive, the company has raised more $120 million over the last 32 years for this particular cause.

Now that’s a sweet deal.