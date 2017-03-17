Bangor named one of 24 coolest towns in USA

People love Maine, which is why there is no short supply of Maine mentions across the Internet on listicles that include our awesome towns in bucket list style rounds ups of places you just HAVE to visit.

We were pretty excited to see that Bangor was listed on an impressive list put out by travelstoke on the Matador Network. The list includes 24 towns across the country, each with gorgeous photos that beckon travelers to stop what they are doing and immediately make some travel plans.

Here is what they had to say about Bangor:

“From a somewhat empty downtown over the past few years, Bangor has emerged as a thriving cultural hub, an offbeat alternative to Portland. If you’re into beer, Central Street Farmhouse is a great resource for brewing supplies. If you just want to drink it, head to Nocturnem. There are many talented musicians and a vibrant arts scene with the University of Maine’s modern and contemporary art museum and Penobscot Theatre Company.”

You can check out the article here.