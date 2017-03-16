Here are the Mainers who will suffer from Trump’s Meals on Wheels cut

President Donald Trump’s budget calls for the elimination of this program that feeds 2.4 million older Americans. Here’s a recent look at how it works in Maine by BDN reporter, Meg Haskell.

In the article, Haskell notes how Meals on Wheels began and how it is currently funded.

“Federal funding for Meals on Wheels was established by the Older Americans Act of 1965, along with a number of other nutrition and social support programs. Meals on Wheels is also supported by a patchwork of state funding and donations from foundations, corporations and generous individuals, but Crone said the need is outstripping resources.”

She also pointed out how many Mainers use this program.

“In 2016, about 4,400 Mainers received home-delivered meals and another 16,600 enjoyed eating at the program’s numerous community cafes sites, according to the nonprofit organization Meals on Wheels America.”

To help keep Meals on Wheels alive in your community or to learn more about how the program works, check out the Eastern Area Agency on Aging website.