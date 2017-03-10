Presque Isle native appears on episode of ‘The Price Is Right!’

Robert Michaud, a native of Presque Isle, appeared on today’s episode of “The Price is Right.” Michaud won nearly $7,000 in prizes, including a package of goods from designer Tori Burch, an espresso maker, a dirt bike helmet and a Polaris 2017 Outlaw 11EFI ATV. He went on to spin the wheel, but he did not go onto the Showcase Showdown.

A brief clip of Michaud “coming on down” can be seen below. The full episode will be available to view online tomorrow afternoon at http://www.cbs.com/shows/the_price_is_right/video/.