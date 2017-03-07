12 signs that spell the end of winter, the arrival of spring in Maine

Now that I’ve seen people running on the street in short sleeves and shorts, I think that means the worst part of winter is over. We just have a few more weeks of wind chill and sorrow before the sun shines on us in all its glory.
Here are a few more signs that mean spring is coming.
Potholes are back with a vengeance.
@NNHighways @andrealeadsom @mycountycouncil @transportgovuk hard to believe last month such a deep #pothole didn’t warrant a repair pic.twitter.com/wDkiCbEmWw
— Peter Brown (@apeterbrown) Feb. 28, 2017
People are wearing shorts because it’s practically summer.
MAINE Photography ~ OLD ORCHARD Beach, Travel Art, Atlantic … https://t.co/cYHfTmdyN7 #ElizabethThomasPhoto #Coastal pic.twitter.com/0IJYgxAfwr
— Liz Thomas (@ElizThomasPhoto) Oct. 9, 2016
Bean Boots are back in stock, but everyone still waits until winter to buy them.
Your favorite men’s snow boots are from L.L. Bean. https://t.co/PlYB69qCJK pic.twitter.com/TQwyvMk9zu
— Kinja Deals (@KinjaDeals) Feb. 15, 2017
Every tree that can be tapped for syrup is tapped.
Sap flow off to a good start in 2017 #liquidgold #maplesyrup pic.twitter.com/GW2qOpRFJH
— Norm Lamothe (@woodleighfarms) Feb. 23, 2017
You take the ice scraper out of your vehicle.
View from inside car this morning Picture2 brown spot is my dad scraping Know should have helped but it was nasty! pic.twitter.com/6OJrqzd63i
— ❄Hunter of Roses❄ (@HuntingRoses13) Feb. 9, 2017
The number of bearded men dwindles.
Braw beards: Scotland’s first beard and moustache championship https://t.co/2XBjvoryJa pic.twitter.com/TN7iEdMi6J
— STV News (@STVNews) Feb. 19, 2017
Snowblowers are replaced by mowers at hardware stores.
Read the first of a 5-part series on John Deere’s entry into the tractor business in The Plowshare.https://t.co/K74q29IFjE pic.twitter.com/EuHNW8lPf2 — John Deere (@JohnDeere) Feb. 24, 2017
You get the sun for more than a few hours.
“Everything starts with a sunrise, but it is what you do before it sets that matters.” pic.twitter.com/U0NRP0rODk — Karen (@KLovesNature) Feb. 28, 2017
Forgotten items begin to reappear in the thaw.
After the thaw. pic.twitter.com/KUmOSLn3Pc — Alex Steed (@alexsteed) Feb. 28, 2017
Mud.
No matter what the weather Constance has to have her morning mud bath pic.twitter.com/fRH4MZwxuu — Kim Brook (@WheatleyPkFarm) Feb. 23, 2017