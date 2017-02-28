Couple weds at Maine hospital, Internet falls in love

If you needed a pick-me-up after a hard Monday, Eastern Maine Medical Center (EMMC) has just the thing. Just try not to cry all over your computer or phone.

The post was published on EMMC’s Facebook page on Feb. 25. It shows Susanne Vesecky and Steven McClure on their wedding day.

The post reads:

“Congratulations to Susanne Vesecky and Steven McClure, who didn’t let Susanne’s stay in the hospital derail their wedding day. With friends and family in attendance, the happy couple got married today in the EMMC Chapel. Many thanks to everyone who helped make it happen, including Stacy Waitt, activity coordinator, for organizing the wedding; Rev. Lee Witting, EMMC Chaplain, for officiating; and Ted Small, PTA, physical therapy assistant, for serving as the organist.”

The post struck a chord with viewers, amassing around 600 like or love reactions at the time of posting.

I’m sure many people don’t envision their wedding day transpiring at a hospital chapel, but this goes to show with the people you love and a little bit of help, you can make the best out any situation. Congratulations to the newlyweds!