Six beautiful Maine private islands that can be yours in time for summer

Owning a private island in Maine is a dream for a number of people here and abroad. Have you ever wondered how much it would set you back to buy a private island in Casco Bay? Well, we’ve done that Google search for you. Here are some amazing, albeit pricey, options.

All listings and videos are from Private Islands Online.

Our most expensive private island comes with a lot of amenities for $4.75 million.

Exquisite Maine estate commanding the point of a 16 acre peninsula with 1740 feet of ocean frontage, breathtaking views and it’s own private island off the coast. Grace, refinement & luxury in brand new construction. Private and serene. Newly built in 2015, this 5 bedroom 4 full bath and 3 half bath 7,600 square foot estate is located on St. John Island in Yarmouth on Casco Bay and is near a country club and golf course. Amenities include pantry, patio, pool, an attached and heated 3 car garage, porch, sprinkler system and so much more.

Okay, $4.5 million is a lot. But, you do get a lot for the price.

The compound amenities include 10 bedrooms, 13 working fireplaces, seven full baths and two half baths, a large original stone pier, a shingle style boathouse, children’s playhouse, helicopter pad, a fully furnished guest house, and a large barn. Just off the shore, Little Clapboard Island is included in the sale and can be accessed from the main island at low tide.

Two islands for the price of one. You can’t find that deal at Marden’s.

This 60 acre island is a tad cheaper than our two options above, but plenty is included, even food sources!

Two houses, electricity, and well water. Sold with boathouse on shore – 5 acres with 300 ft. frontage on Eastern Harbour. Facing the ocean, this 60+ acre island has two sandy beaches, open meadows, spruce, fir and birch trees, cranberries, blueberries, raspberries, clams and mussels.

Delicious!

This island is our first to not include a residence. The hefty price tag is definitely for the conserved wooded area.

Offering 140+ acres with shoreline of approximately 12,430+ feet of water frontage in an area steeped with history for its long acclaimed sporting traditions. The island’s timber assets consist of virgin timber and veneer oak. Its varying topography as a cleared farming homestead of years past, steep elevations as well as gentle slopes to several sand or pebble beaches. The Downeast Lakes Forestry Partnership has placed over 342,000 acres and miles of shoreline in the immediate area into conservation, which will forever protect the lands.The pristine natural environment of the region will remain forever protected. It has greatly reduced the availability in this renown area.

The price tag for Sturdivant Island is surely down to location, as it’s near to Portland.

Grass lawns, mature trees and perennial gardens surround the seasonal one-story cottage, with additional living quarters scattered across the property. The classic cottage has been recently renovated offering a covered porch overlooking the anchorage, open concept living/dining/kitchen area with wood stove, two bedrooms, a loft area, a 3/4 bath, and water views from all rooms. The 3± acre parcel boasts 1,100± feet of varied shorefront with three sandy beaches and many rocky ledges. A deep water pier and float provide access to the island and the region’s outstanding fishing and boating activities.

The expanse of the Foster Island is awesome. The southern end offers fields interspersed with pines and birch and breath taking views south out Narraguagus Bay to Trafton and Pond Island and southeasterly to the islands of Dyer and Strout and beyond. Interior pathways meander around and down the center of the island to the northwest and northeast end. It is here you will find a mixture of bold shorefront that transitions into a sandy beach. Just off the eastern side of the Island as the tide recedes, one can see the seals rest upon exposed ledge and warm themselves in the sun as osprey and eagle fly overhead. There are indications of wildlife all around this lovely island making it a dynamic and unique escape from the mainland.

Want to look at more affordable islands? Private Islands Online has plenty of them!