The Oscars after-party menu will, obviously, feature Maine lobster

What’s a celebrity-laden, ritzy dinner party without a bit of Maine lobster?

Wolfgang Puck, in his 23rd year cooking for Governors Ball after-party, according to the Guardian, thought the same thing. But, how will this celebrity chef prepare our local delicacy? A bisque, perhaps? Maybe a lobster roll with brown butter?

For those of you who thought “lobster corn dog,” you must have insider information. Puck told the Guardian:

“This year we have lobster corn dogs. We make our own lobster mousse and then make little sausages and then put them in batter and fry them. We serve them with a little jalapeno sauce, so it’s really tasty. It’s a good snack. A twist on a classic English dish.”

The Guardian said that guests will be served 250 Maine lobsters at the event, along with over 20 pounds of caviar and 2,400 bottles of Piper-Heidsieck champagne.