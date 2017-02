If you didn’t miss summer, you do now. This video was posted on R/Maine recently, despite being posted in summer 2014. It shows an eagle meandering through the Kennebec River in Richmond.

The person who captured the video believed that the eagle had hurt itself, but I think it was just enjoying a swim. It’s a shame that the warm weather and unfrozen water seem like such a distant memory.

