Maine’s own Noel Paul Stookey records parody of “Unforgettable” for Trump, dubbed “Impeachable”

Noel Paul Stookey: one-third of legendary folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, accomplished songwriter, longtime Maine resident, and now, YouTube parodist.

Stookey, never shy about his political beliefs, yesterday released a video of himself performing a parody of the classic ballad “Unforgettable,” retitled “Impeachable” and dedicated to — who else? — President Donald Trump. Citing, among other things, the Trump administration’s still unfolding array of ties to Russian interests, Stookey concludes that the president is highly “impeachable.”

Watch the video below!



