Maine’s own Noel Paul Stookey records parody of “Unforgettable” for Trump, dubbed “Impeachable”

Youtube
By

PAULSTOOKEY121615_002_16612039

Noel Paul Stookey: one-third of legendary folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, accomplished songwriter, longtime Maine resident, and now, YouTube parodist.

Stookey, never shy about his political beliefs, yesterday released a video of himself performing a parody of the classic ballad “Unforgettable,” retitled “Impeachable” and dedicated to — who else? — President Donald Trump. Citing, among other things, the Trump administration’s still unfolding array of ties to Russian interests, Stookey concludes that the president is highly “impeachable.”

Watch the video below!


Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.