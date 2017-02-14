Mainers took to Reddit to vent about having to work yesterday

Reddit is not moderated for explicit language. Company names mentioned in the thread have been removed from our post.
Our friends over at r/Maine shared their feelings about having to work during the snowstorm yesterday. A few of them were rightfully unhappy.
Insurance company, 2 hour delay. How generous of them! Of all the companies that should understand how dangerous it is to drive in this s—, you would think they would understand. Nope! – u/93_vector
Some lucky souls got out of work, but offered their takes.
I work for an oil company and haul fuel for a living. We pull everything off the roads in s— like this.
I’m sitting in front of the wood stove listening to the scanner. – u/Snotrockett
One made the best of the snowstorm.
“I’m actually having a blast today working. I drive a deliver truck (just a Chevy Colorado for an auto parts store) and I just got done bustin some donuts at the old church parking lot.
If we gotta work, might as well make the best of it.” – u/mmmmpork
Let’s enjoy our day without snow before a new storm hits us tomorrow into Thursday. Make sure your shovels aren’t buried.