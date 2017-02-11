5 reality TV stars from Maine who we loved

Back in 2012, BDN staff writer Emily Burnham created a dizzying list of famous faces in Maine that included actors, producers, politicians, musicians, moguls, writers, artists and, yes, reality TV stars, which at the time had four famous names listed.

Today, we get to add another name to that list with the breaking news that Zachary Fowler from Appleton, Maine lasted 87 days alone in the wild of Patagonia in History Channels successful third season of Alone. He won $500,000, which seems worth the three months of loneliness and 70-pound weight loss.

Zachary Fowler of Appleton appears on "Alone" on The History Channel.

Here are a few other reality TV stars from Maine who you might remember.

Bob Crowley, South Portland: The winner of “Survivor: Gabon” lives in South Portland and taught high school science in nearby Gorham.

Robert Crowley and Susie Smith are seen during an episode of Survivor: Gabon, Earth's Last Eden. ( Photo: Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS ©2008 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved) Bob Crowley Survivor: Gabon - Earth's Last Eden JEFFREY R. STAAB Publication Date: December 15, 2008

“Timber” Tina Scheer, Ellsworth: The timber sports champion was on “Survivor: Panama” in 2005 and now runs the Great Maine Lumberjack Show in Ellsworth.

Wood chips fly as "Timber" Tina Scheer (left) shows Sam Smith how to prepare a log for the underhand chop during practice for The Great Maine Lumberjack Show in Trenton. "Timber" Tina Scheer said that for the first time in the show's 19-year history there are no lumberjills on the crew of the Trenton-based venue. She started participating in lumberjack shows about 35 years ago in Wisconsin in venues that were started by her family. Gabor Degre | BDN

Wood chips fly as “Timber” Tina Scheer (left) shows Sam Smith how to prepare a log for the underhand chop during practice for The Great Maine Lumberjack Show in Trenton. Gabor Degre | BDN

Ashley Hebert, Madawaska: Hebert, a St. John Valley native, was on the 2011 season of “The Bachelorette.”

Ashley Hebert and Brad Womack appear in "Bachelor 2011.

Ashley Underwood, Benton: The former Miss Maine and University of Maine basketball player came in second place on “Survivor: Redemption Island.”

Ashley Underwood

