5 reality TV stars from Maine who we loved

Back in 2012, BDN staff writer Emily Burnham created a dizzying list of famous faces in Maine that included actors, producers, politicians, musicians, moguls, writers, artists and, yes, reality TV stars, which at the time had four famous names listed.

Today, we get to add another name to that list with the breaking news that Zachary Fowler from Appleton, Maine lasted 87 days alone in the wild of Patagonia in History Channels successful third season of Alone. He won $500,000, which seems worth the three months of loneliness and 70-pound weight loss.

Here are a few other reality TV stars from Maine who you might remember.

Bob Crowley, South Portland: The winner of “Survivor: Gabon” lives in South Portland and taught high school science in nearby Gorham.

“Timber” Tina Scheer, Ellsworth: The timber sports champion was on “Survivor: Panama” in 2005 and now runs the Great Maine Lumberjack Show in Ellsworth.

Ashley Hebert, Madawaska: Hebert, a St. John Valley native, was on the 2011 season of “The Bachelorette.”

Ashley Underwood, Benton: The former Miss Maine and University of Maine basketball player came in second place on “Survivor: Redemption Island.”