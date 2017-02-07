The most important map you’ll see today shows each state’s preferred Girl Scout cookie

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and with it comes the opportunity to binge eat two boxes while cooped up under a blanket on a cold February night. You earned it.

Are you having trouble choosing which box to start with? Do you just want to follow the crowd and choose everyone’s favorite? Fear no more.

Influenster made this map showing each states favorite Girl Scout cookie. The only thing that surprised me is that some states didn’t choose Caramel deLites or Thin Mints.

My favorite, the Caramel deLites, is Maine’s favorite and I feel myself responsible. It also could be that Mainers don’t aspire for a cool mint treat in winter. Only four cookies were chosen as favorites, Caramel deLites, Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Do-si-dos.

It looks like Thin Mints are the favorite across the country, probably because you get more than a dozen of them in a package. What are your favorite Girl Scout cookies?

If you’re confused about why some of these cookies have two names, the Los Angeles Times made this helpful map and article.