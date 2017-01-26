New York Times mentions Maine three times in three days for exactly what you think they would

The New York Times is one of the most well-respected (by fellow journalists, at least) publications in the United States. Over the past three days, we’ve learned exactly what they cover when it comes to the Pine Tree State.

On Jan. 17, the Times covered the U.S. National Toboggan Championships, held for the 16th time in Camden.

This is the time of year when folks in Camden, Me., begin thinking about ice. Not the ice on the roads or the ice on the driveway, the slick, hazardous stuff that one must avoid, scrape, salt or clear. But the all-important ice on Hosmer Pond, just south of town, and the 440-foot wooden chute that spills out onto it.

The next day, they revealed that Maine lobster would be on the menu at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. It does sound delicious when they describe the dish.

The first course will include Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp with saffron sauce and peanut crumble, followed by grilled Seven Hills Angus beef with dark chocolate and juniper juice, accompanied by potato gratin.

To round off the trifecta, the Times detailed the gruesome toll that ticks are taking on Maine’s moose.

The moose is an iconic image in the Northeast and a crucial part of its tourism and recreational economy. But in parts of northern New England, researchers say moose are being killed by droves of winter ticks that thrive when the fall is warm and the winter comes late. By the thousands, the ticks attach themselves to moose — calves are the most vulnerable — and essentially drain their blood and strength.

This is comically close to what outsiders think of Maine: the land of snow, moose and lobster.