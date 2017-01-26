Bangor International Airport officials featured in upcoming PBS docuseries

Bangor International Airport is one of the settings featured an episode of upcoming PBS docuseries City in the Sky. The series details all of the facets of a successful flight, from baggage down to the landing.

Bangor International is noted during a section on emergency landings. It’s become somewhat of a hub for emergency landings, according to a Wall Street Journal article from 2012.

Since 2005, Bangor, a former Air Force base, has handled 647 diverted flights. Most have come in for fuel, such as a flurry of flights this spring that needed to stop for gas because of strong headwinds. But some have serious emergencies.

Jeremiah Jordan, Acting Chief Air National Guard, and Robbie Beaton, Superintendent of Operations, were interviewed regarding emergency scenarios.

To Bangor International featured, you’ll have to wait until Feb. 23 when the third episode airs. The first episode will air at 10 or 11 p.m. on Feb. 8. Check out the trailer at the top of this post.