Here’s what people are saying about Paul LePage and John Lewis

In a radio address on Tuesday night, governor Paul LePage told WVOM, “I will just say this: John Lewis ought to look at history. It was Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves, it was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant who fought against Jim Crow laws. A simple thank you would suffice.”

"I'm surprised Paul LePage said something stupid" said no one ever. https://t.co/gSMo9yx3Y4 — Liam Jeffries (@ljeff1000) January 17, 2017

Paul LePage, the governor of the whitest state in the country, giving lessons on civil rights to John Lewis. Interesting choice. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 17, 2017

Thanks to Donald Trump, Paul LePage these days seems less crazy. — Smoothie (@ManiacNewsGuy) January 6, 2017

Wow. I have no words. Racist public officials feeling free and easy with their hate #racist @CNNPolitics https://t.co/I9nHm4gxNt — Matt Rinehart (@MattRinehart2) January 17, 2017

@ManiacNewsGuy neither are crazy. Nothing crazy about liberty and justice for all, instead of a few powerful elitists like Clintons. — Casey Parker (@CaseyParksIt) January 17, 2017

When last *I* checked 2 white dudes invented airplanes so where's my thank you gift from everyone on this flight & WHY CANT I FLY THE PLANE? https://t.co/VIBzE1kLLy — John Hodgman (@hodgman) January 17, 2017

The republicans back then are not the same republicans today. https://t.co/PZcFL3ACnT — Andrew Simkovsky (@asimkovsky) January 17, 2017

I thought the first tweet that went out was fake news, but no. https://t.co/Ut1btIosAu — Cassandra Jaramillo (@cassandrajar) January 17, 2017

Rep. John Lewis spokeswoman in response to LePage's comment this a.m.: "The facts of history refute that comment." #mepolitics — Chris Cousins (@Storytiller) January 17, 2017

