Here’s what people are saying about Paul LePage and John Lewis

The Internets, Twitter, , ,
By

In a radio address on Tuesday night, governor Paul LePage told WVOM, “I will just say this: John Lewis ought to look at history. It was Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves, it was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant who fought against Jim Crow laws. A simple thank you would suffice.”

Twitter users responded quickly:

This guy with the snark:

Harry Enten, a writer for 538:

This guy:

This guy with no words:

This person standing up for liberty and justice for all:

Part-time Mainer and comedian, John Hodgman tweets:

 This person who knows a thing or two about history:

 This person who is concerned about fake news.

And the response from John Lewis:

We’ll bring you more as Twitter continues to light up.