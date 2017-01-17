Caribou Police Department drags latest fraudulent inspection sticker on Facebook

Back in November, we brought you some of the finest fictitious inspection stickers that Mainers came up with in 2016. In 2017, the fake stickers don’t seem to be getting any better.

Caribou Police Department wrote this on their Facebook on Feb. 17:

At approximately 8:00 this morning, Officer Chad Cochran stopped a vehicle with this inspection sticker. It is fake, and a horrible job was done trying to replicate a real one. The gentleman that put this sticker on his windshield received a summons to see a judge.

While his overall effort leaves much to be desired, at least he got the color right. In November, I tried my hand at a fake inspection sticker using things around the office. I think my effort is a little bit better.

If you’re going to commit a Class E crime, at least use a ruler to make your lines straight, folks.