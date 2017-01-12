What people are saying about the Trump tweet in support of Linda Bean

Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. @LBPerfectMaine — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

LL Bean is currently trending on Twitter because of a social media fight being played out over LL Bean heiress and board member, Linda Bean, and upset consumers who disagree with her support of President-elect Donald Trump. The fight started with a boycott of LL Bean products and has now escalated to national attention after Trump tweeted a note of thanks to Linda Bean.

Here is what folks had to say on Twitter.

One person searched for health coverage at LL Bean?

@realDonaldTrump @LBPerfectMaine I can't seem to find what i need on LL Bean. pic.twitter.com/wM3bVEEO6A — DJ PWR SPDYPL (@tackadjdg) January 12, 2017

This person who loves to buy AMERICAN made.

LL Bean is being boycotted by feral left idiots who don't appreciate AMERICAN quality clothing. Time To Buy! #Trump #maga #americafirst https://t.co/sJkgViVY44 — Junson Chan 🇺🇸 (@realjunsonchan) January 12, 2017

This person who knows about the backlog of boot orders.

LL Bean had 100,000 people on a waiting list for just their duck boots this year. Your boycott is pointless. 😂 — elisabethlehem 🤶🏻 (@elisabethlehem) January 12, 2017

This person quoting Angus King.

"It's a mistake," Maine senator Angus King says about LL Bean Boycott — Alan He (@alanhe) January 12, 2017

This guy who added some humor to the social media fight.

Trump speeches will soon start with 30 second ad reads. If he steal https://t.co/vb0h6fJE8f from us lowly podcasters I’m going to be pissed. https://t.co/y2mWDtXdjn — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 12, 2017

This guy with a good point.

LL Bean is an exceptional company with incredible service. Please don’t let Trump keep you away from it. — Michael B Dougherty🍃 (@michaelbd) January 12, 2017

This famous Maine blogger with a wise suggestion.

LL Bean needs to get in front of this situation now that Trump has put your name in his mouth. Folks outside of ME don't grasp situation. — Shay Stewart Bouley (@blackgirlinmain) January 12, 2017

This woman who knows about the LL Bean return policy.

If you're salty about Donald Trump using his twitter account as an ad platform, let me remind you that LL Bean has an unlimited return poliy — Pascalle Lepas (@lepas) January 12, 2017

This guy with the sad trombone.

Sad truth for people who want to boycott LL Bean: nearly all boycotts fail. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 12, 2017

This Twitter user from Bangor.

World: @LLBean is an awesome company, progressive employer, philanthropic beyond end. Boycott LINDA’s company @LBperfectmaine — gretchen schaefer (@snappity) January 12, 2017

This person who brings up Obama.

Ppl boycotting @LLBean when Linda Bean supported @realDonaldTrump Sales are up. CEO gave to Obama. Where was outrage then? @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/8IatZyf32O — Ainsley Earhardt (@ainsleyearhardt) January 12, 2017

This person hearing sounds across America.

What’s that scraping sound? Just college students across America pushing their LL Bean duck boots to the back of their closets. — Karen James (@kejames) January 12, 2017

And finally, this screenshot that sums the social media debacle in one crisp exchange.