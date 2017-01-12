LePage weighs in on Twitter over Linda Bean controversy

The controversy over President-elect Trump giving support to Linda Bean had some fresh gas thrown on the fire Thursday as Gov. Paul LePage blasted progressives for boycotting L.L. Bean products.

Here is the tweet from LePage.

It's reprehensible how progressives bullied @LindaLBeanMaine. Mainers & customers around globe cont. support of L.L. Bean! #mepolitics#MAGA — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) January 12, 2017

So many people are tweeting about it that at the time of this post “Linda Bean” is the number one trending topic and #llbean is number six. Here are some more highlights.

Here is Linda Bean “sounding off on anti-Trump protestors”

"I never back down." -Linda Bean, granddaughter of L.L Bean founder, sounds off on anti-Trump protesters targeting the American brand pic.twitter.com/VlG3BLDHTY — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 12, 2017

Here is someone doing some math.

Wow, Linda Bean must have sold a lot of lobster rolls … https://t.co/kSDAzGOw7J — Rachel Lenzi (@RLenziCMG) January 6, 2017

The founder of Grab Your Wallet, who kind of started all of this, is popping some popcorn and grabbing a front row seat.

In other news, someone identifying as Linda Bean herself appears to be engaging in the comment section of that article. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) January 6, 2017

This guy isn’t going to let what Trump said change his mind about L.L. Bean.

I lean left, and I'm a Mainer. I'm not about to boycott LL Bean just because Trump said nice things about it. LL Bean is one of the finest.. — Stev Paalsen (@BSwitchCTR) January 12, 2017

This person who really loves her slippers.

I am extremely upset about L.L. Bean and I don't know what to do about my slippers but my biggest emotion is: HER NAME IS LINDA BEAN! — Kristin Russo (@kristinnoeline) January 12, 2017

We’ll keep you posted as this saga plays on.