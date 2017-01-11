8 Times Buzzfeed tried to explain Maine

Maine is a lot of things to a lot of people. For some, Maine is where you move away from when you’re 19 but then come back to when your 30 and realize the world is ridiculous. For others, Maine is a place to vacation in the warm months and the place to escape form in the cold months.

But if your Buzzfeed, Maine is a lot like a unicorn and therefore fair game for multiple posts that try to get a basic understanding of what we natives already know: Maine is damn awesome.

Here are eight times that Buzzfeed, the site that the internet loves to love and share, wrote about Maine.

Yes, it includes bullets like this:

Apparently, we all drink this:

We’ll let you look at thus for yourself. Spoiler alert: no one’s life gets ruined.

Can you guess how many beer shots are in this article?

Two words: lighthouses and lobsters.

Pretty sure these are not all Maine coon cats.

How much money do you want to bet that Stephen King in on this list?



Ugh…don’t even click this one. Most of it has nothing to do with the North Woods.

Nice try, Buzzfeed. We love you, but you really gotta up your game when it comes to accurately describing Maine.