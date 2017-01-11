8 Times Buzzfeed tried to explain Maine

Maine is a lot of things to a lot of people. For some, Maine is where you move away from when you’re 19 but then come back to when your 30 and realize the world is ridiculous. For others, Maine is a place to vacation in the warm months and the place to escape form in the cold months.
But if your Buzzfeed, Maine is a lot like a unicorn and therefore fair game for multiple posts that try to get a basic understanding of what we natives already know: Maine is damn awesome.
Here are eight times that Buzzfeed, the site that the internet loves to love and share, wrote about Maine.
1) 38 Awesome Things You Should Do When You Go To Maine
Yes, it includes bullets like this:
2) The 25 Best Parts About Being From Maine
Apparently, we all drink this:
3) 39 Reasons Living In Maine Ruins You For Life
We’ll let you look at thus for yourself. Spoiler alert: no one’s life gets ruined.
4) 39 Amazing Things That Will Make You Fall In Love With Portland, Maine
Can you guess how many beer shots are in this article?
Ah. Portland. If I can't move to Denver, I'd take Portland. Snow and all. Having some @peterjensenbissell @noahbissell #recipricol on tap at @novareresbiercafe and a conversation with owner of @lordhobobrewing 🙌🏾 this has been one epic #CraftBeer and anniversary weekend. @thetravelingbeerd #CraftBeer #BoomSauce #novareresbiercafe #MaineBeer #PortlandCraftBeer #MEBeercation #CraftBeerLife #CraftBeerGirls
5) 24 Reasons Everyone Should See Maine Before They Die
Two words: lighthouses and lobsters.
6) This Guy Takes The Most Epic Photos Of Maine Coon Cats You’ve Ever Seen
Pretty sure these are not all Maine coon cats.
7) 13 Reasons Maine Is The Scariest Place In The World
How much money do you want to bet that Stephen King in on this list?
8) Being From Maine.. (The North Woods)
Ugh…don’t even click this one. Most of it has nothing to do with the North Woods.
Nice try, Buzzfeed. We love you, but you really gotta up your game when it comes to accurately describing Maine.