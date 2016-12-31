Golden Globes, MTV Movie Awards swag bags to feature Maine-made jewelry

Can you imagine getting an email from a Hollywood big shot that says your products have been chosen to be featured as part of the red carpet event at the Golden Globes and MTV Movie Awards? Well, one local Maine woman got just that email, and it was as amazing as you are imagining it to be.

Jane Arey, owner and sole operator of JA Designer Collections has been tapped to produce 125 pieces of her unique fabric necklaces with magnetic clasps. Celebrities, media, and key movie industry leaders will have a black and gold necklace placed around their necks during the red carpet ceremonies before the Golden Globes and the MTV Movie Awards.

Arey says that the general public will be able to purchase this same design, called the Limited Edition Golden Globe Fiber Necklace, which will be available after the glitzy events are over.

We couldn’t help but wonder, though, with all the amazing national attention that Arey is about to get for her beautiful jewelry, is there a particular celeb that she is excited to see wear her work?

“I’m just so excited that they found me,” said Arey. “These necklaces are so elegant, and they can be dressed up or down four different ways.” We can’t wait to see how the famous faces will choose to wear her designs.

The Golden Globes are scheduled for Jan. 8, 2017, and the MTV Movie Awards are set for April 8, 2017. See your local listings for times and stations.