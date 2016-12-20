This is how to track Santa over Maine on Christmas Eve

In 1955, the Sears Roebuck & Co. printed an ad with a telephone number for children to call Santa, but they got the number wrong and kids all over the nation ended up calling CONAD, which is the Commander-in-Chief’s operations hotline. Can you image the confusion during the start of that flurry of calls? Lucky for the kids, the staff at the time were feeling the spirit of the holiday and helped the kids by looking on their radar for signs of Santa and his reindeer.

Santa checks in at North Bay's 22nd NORAD Region before Christmas to co-ordinate for his flight! December, 1971#NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/yjeDQFqbR8 — CFMAD (@AeroDefMuseum) December 19, 2016

Skip ahead to 2016 and kids the world over can contact the marvelous team of volunteers at NORAD to track Santa. Starting at 2:00 a.m. EST on December 24th, kids can track Santa Claus from the North Pole by calling 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), which is staffed by hundreds of elf volunteers who will cheerfully chat with youngsters. Parents everywhere will appreciate that they will warn kids that unless they are asleep in their beds – FOR REAL – that Santa won’t come. Last year, the NORAD call station received more than 141,000 calls from eager kids all wanting to know how close Santa was to their house.

#Santa fun fact: his sleigh moves at the speed of star light! Check out more Santa facts at https://t.co/gSvRD6ezKo pic.twitter.com/kJykaWYOaL — NORAD Santa (@NoradSanta) December 18, 2016

Families can have a great time watching for signs of Santa in the skies by keeping tabs on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the radar on the NORAD website.

Don’t forget to put out the cookies and milk, and if you’re extra nice then leave some carrots for the reindeer too!