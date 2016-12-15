Go ahead and laugh at this Maine’s man obituary

An old Irish proverb says that a good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything. For those mourning the loss of larger-than-life Irishman Chris Connors, the laughs delivered in this amazing obituary published on Seacoastonline.com will surely help mend the sadness:

“Chris Connors died, at age 67, after trying to box his bikini-clad hospice nurse just moments earlier. Ladies man, game slayer, and outlaw Connors told his last inappropriate joke on Friday, December 9, 2016, that which cannot be printed here.”

This is how the epically funny and profoundly heart-wrenching obituary starts out for York resident Chris Connors, who passed away from complications of ALS and Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Dec. 9. Connors was clearly a much-loved person with a heart of gold and seriously tough funny bone. His obit continues:

“As much as people knew hanging out with him would end in a night in jail or a killer screwdriver hangover, he was the type of man that people would drive 16 hours at the drop of a dime to come see. He lived 1000 years in the 67 calendar years we had with him because he attacked life; he grabbed it by the lapels, kissed it, and swung it back onto the dance floor.”

Connors led an incredible life that included the pull of the ocean. He moved to York, Maine, where he launched the York Water Rescue program, which was inspired by his experience at the age of 21 working as a lifeguard and saving a child from drowning. His legacy is the Chris Connors Fund where the public is encouraged to donate to support kids boating and water safety.

The obituary continues with heartwarming details of Connors’ life, ending with this fabulous punchline:

“Absolut vodka and Simply Orange companies are devastated by the loss of Connors. A ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held during Happy Hour (4 p.m.) at York Harbor Inn on Monday, December 19. In lieu of flowers, please pay open bar tab or donate to Connors’ water safety fund at www.thechrisconnorsfund.com.”

Rest in peace, Chris Connors.