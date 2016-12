Do you love Christmas lights? Do you want to see Maine’s brightest and best set-ups? Only In Your State has you covered with the “Magical Maine Christmas Lights Road Trip.”

The route is estimated at 151 miles and is scheduled for around four hours. It starts at the Nubble Lighthouse and ends in Camden.

Only In Your State has also feature 10 Main Streets that are “pure magic” during the winter, if you need more holiday cheer.

Where are your favorite lights? Let us know!