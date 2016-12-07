Navy diver from Winthrop featured in video commemorating the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Dec. 7 is the 75th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor that pulled America into World War II. The Navy released a video detailing the attacks and the key role that divers and salvage teams played in rescuing their fellow soldiers.

“The 75th commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu is an opportunity for the nation to honor the toughness, accountability, integrity and initiative demonstrated by our Sailors on Dec. 7, 1941, which today’s Sailors embody as well,” read a Dec. 7 press release.

Petty Officer Melissa Nguyen-Alarcon, of Winthrop, is featured in the video.

“They were courageous, they were committed, they were brave,” Nguyen-Alarcon said in the video. “I’m proud to carry on the tradition and determination of the Pearl Harbor navy divers.”