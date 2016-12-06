Appleton man one of ten participants on season three of “Alone” on History Channel

Season three of the History Channel wilderness survival show “Alone” will feature a Maine man with a long history of practicing outdoor survival skills.

Zachary Fowler, a boatbuilder who lives in an off-the-grid yurt in Appleton with his wife and two children, will be one of ten participants on “Alone,” the third season of which will premiere at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 on The History Channel.

The show features ten participants, who are are dropped into a remote location somewhere in the world and must survive on their own, with just ten personally-selected items and a video camera with which they will document their experience. This season takes place in Patagonia, on the southern tip of South America.

Fowler, 37, is a Vermont native who moved to Maine in his early 20s, learning the craft of boatbuilding and eventually building his yurt, which has few modern amenities. He is an avid practitioner of a sustainable lifestyle, and of wilderness survival, and has a YouTube channel called Makery and Mischief, in which he showcases his skills.

For “Alone,” Fowler chose to bring with him the following:

1. Shovel: Spetznas (Russian Special Forces) model w/ sharpened edge

2. Sleeping Bag: -20°

3. Ax: felling ax

4. Pot: 2 quarts w/ handle

5. Ferro Rod

6. Slingshot: custom-made, 2 elastic bands, 30 pieces of ammo

7. Fishing Line & Hooks: 25 hooks; 20 lb test & 50 lb test

8. Paracord

9. Saw: crosscut saw

10. Multitool: pliers, guthook, screwdriver, blade, spoon gauge, file, scissors, sewing awl

The first two seasons of “Alone” were set in remote locations in British Columbia, Canada. Season one was won by Alan Kay of Georgia, who lasted 56 days; season two was won by David McIntire of Michigan, who lasted 66 days. The contestant that lasts the longest in the wilderness wins a grand prize of $500,000.

