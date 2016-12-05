Ranking of worst drivers by state obviously not definitive

Quote Wizard, an insurance comparing service, should probably stick to insurance-related posting. On Dec. 1, it ranked the best and worst drivers by state. I think something might have gone wrong with its calculations.

The methodology seems sound for determining driver standards.

To quantify overall driver standards for comparison, we weighted various incident counts for each state with its occurrence percentage. The final rankings are a sum of weighted means that is calculated from total accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations, and fatalities.

Rhode Island was determined to be the best driving state, with Utah coming in as the worst. But where does Maine come in?

According to this map, Maine is the fourth worst driving state. I think they should add hazardous conditions into the methodology.

I know what you’re thinking, if Maine is fourth and Utah is first, then Massachusetts must be second or third. Wrong again, Massachusetts come in at number 32, making them the eighteenth most safe.

Quote Wizard also made some discoveries about drivers based on political views, and determined the better coast for driving.

