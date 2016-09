Blue Hill native and standup comedian Emma Willmann made her network TV debut last night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Willmann, who now makes her home in New York, did a tight four minute, thirty second set about small town gay pride parades, middle-aged straight women, and using her dyslexia as an excuse for bad behavior. Want more information on this up and coming comic? Visit www.emmacomedy.com.

