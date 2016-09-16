If you’re in Maine for fall, here are five unique events to try

There’s much more to autumn in Maine than the changing of the leaves, here are five things you can do in between your trips to Maine’s forests.

Acadia Oktoberfest – Southwest Harbor, Oct. 8

Why not consume a few adult beverages before you take a look at some foliage?

Rolling Slumber Bed Races – Brunswick, Nov. 12

The Rolling Slumber Bed Races will take over Brunswick’s downtown on Nov. 12. Each bed is decorated by a local business or group and pushed down the street by a team of four people.

North American Wife Carrying Championships – Sunday River, Oct. 8

Wife carrying originated in Finland in the 90s and what better place to carry your wife than a mountain? The North American Wife Carrying Championships are held on 278 yards of incline with three obstacles.

Sugarloaf Uphill Climb – Carrabassett Valley, Oct. 11

If you want to run up a hill without someone clinging to your back, the Sugarloaf Uphill run is a 2400 foot climb over three miles. Registration is $50 but the leg cramps are free.

Maine Moose Watching – Moosehead Lake

If you are looking for a less physical jaunt, a moose safari might be up your alley. At Northeast Whitewater in Moosehead Lake (where else would you want to be when looking for moose), everything is provided for the $49 price tag.

Recommend this article